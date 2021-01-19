Drake Hits Studio For “Certified Lover Boy” Final Touches

January is winding to a close, and it’s already been confirmed that Drake‘s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy will be arriving before February rolls around. In fact, a recent reveal from none other than Charlie Puth seems to indicate that Drizzy’s new album will be landing this coming Friday, though it has yet to be confirmed by the man himself. In any case, Drake appears engaged in the final stages of album mode, taking to Instagram to share a new photograph, one that seems to indicate that an end of the rollout is indeed nigh.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

In the picture, as shared by way of Drizzy’s IG story, the rapper can be seen behind the boards, seemingly zoned in on what looks to be a Pro Tools recording session. While it’s unclear as to whether or not Certified Lover Boy is still in the mixing stages — though should Puth’s January 21st prediction prove correct, it would appear that Drake is cutting it relatively close. Either way, it’s evident that the long-awaited follow-up to the divisive Scorpion is on the way, set to be the first major release of the new year.

At this point, little is known about the rapper’s upcoming album, though many are intrigued to see where Drake goes on a musical level. In some corners, there’s hope that Drizzy will get in touch with his inner emcee, turning in his most lyrical album to date. In other corners, there’s a desire to see more of Drizzy’s melodic stylings, with hopes that 2021 will bring no shortage of commercial hits from the OVO icon. Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out — will you be tuning in?