Drake Holds It Down For Hip-Hop’s Fallen In New Pic

Posted By on July 21, 2020

On his new t-shirt, Drake took a moment to pay respects to Mac Miller, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, and more.

Yesterday was a reasonably busy day for Drake, who premiered a bevy of new accents on the hard-hitting Headie One-assisted “Only You Freestyle.” And while scholars and casuals alike attempted to make sense of his linguistics and slang, the man himself took to Instagram to try out some new captions. In one particular picture, Drizzy can be seen rocking an interesting shirt, one that points to admirable respect for hip-hop’s fallen soldiers.

Drake

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The shirt, which depicts Lil Peep, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, A$AP Yams, Fredo Santana, and XXXTentacion (with whom he once nursed a previous rivalry), captured immediate attention. In fact, many seemed to appreciate Drake spotlighting the lost ones, with several people inquiring after the shirt itself.

On that note, the artwork was done by a painter named Zan, who can be seen on Instagram right hereYoung Thug, Nav, Future, The Weeknd, Trippie Redd, Kanye West, and more. While, in all honesty, there’s only so much significance a t-shirt can hold, it’s still cool to see one of rap’s biggest superstars shining a light on those we’ve lost in recent memory. Check out the shirt below, and should you be interested, revisit Drizzy’s latest music drop

 

Via HNHH

