Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
Megan Thee Stallion
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
Pop Smoke Faith
Drake Is Back In The Booth For “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake is back in the booth to record some late-game vocals for “Certified Lover Boy.”

By now, we know you’re invested in the release of Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, which has been frequently delayed throughout the year. Though some have grumbled at the push-backs, others chose optimism, believing that Drizzy’s meticulous process will ultimately lead to a stronger product.

In any case, Drake has been relatively vague about his intentions, offering up general “coming soon” updates every so often. And while LeBron James has hinted at an imminent Certified Lover Boy release, it would appear that Drake isn’t quite ready to unleash his new album into the world. Today, the man who seems deadset on injecting romance back into the game took to Instagram to share another progress update. 

Drake

Well, sort of. His latest IG story finds him back in the booth, staring with the locked-in focus of a man who has experienced love and loss with equal intensity. While some commenters suspected that Drizzy was merely hoping to catch a flattering angle of his haircut, others noted that Drake was probably laying down a few last-minute vocal overdubs – or perhaps even late-game verses. 

Some wear their heart on their sleeve; others on their head. We can only hope that the self-declared Lover Boy finds it in said heart to share a more concrete update about the project, as it remains one of the year’s most anticipated releases. One has to wonder if the sudden emergence of Kanye West‘s Donda has thrown a wrench in his intended release plans, as it’s possible the pair will be eyeing similar real estate. At this point, perhaps Drake is better off living up to his October’s Very Own moniker and going for a fall release.

Are you looking forward to Certified Lover Boy?

