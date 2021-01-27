Drake Is “Manifesting” Bars For “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming studio album Certified Lover Boy, which was initially expected to release this month but was pushed back because of the artist’s rehab and recovery following knee surgery. While many have disputed the excuse given by Drake pertaining to why the album was delayed, it’s a valid excuse as he likely needed to also push back video content, virtual performances, or anything else he had planned.

As the world continues to wait for news on the next Drake album, the Toronto native keeps egging on the topic by teasing the album on social media. On Tuesday, Drake started the day by sharing a meme about the album, “manifesting” some hard-hitting punchlines for it.



Screenshot via Instagram

“Bars manifesting themselves before they even drop,” wrote Drake on Instagram Stories. The man in the picture looks on with a heart shaved into his hair, much like Drake has been sporting from time-to-time. The post was deleted shortly after being posted.

As of late, Drake seems to be working hard on completing the project for a release sometime in a near future. According to DJ Akademiks, who claims to have spoken to the artist, there is no rush to drop it as Drake is allegedly waiting to see how other artists plan their upcoming releases. That much has not been confirmed.

We’ll keep you posted on any news surrounding Certified Lover Boy.