Drake Is Married To His New Album, Misses Performing

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Drake joked about his relationship with his new album on Instagram, also revealing how much he misses the stage.

Drake is in a committed relationship with his new album so, naturally, he’s not quite ready to share it with the rest of the world.

For the last little while, even before Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake has been teasing the arrival of his new studio album. While he has not dropped much information regarding the project, he did previously say that we could expect it to arrive in the Summer. Well, surprise surprise, the Summer has arrived and we still haven’t been blessed with a new collection of music. Last night, the King of Toronto continued teasing the project, making a joke about how in love he is with the new music.

Sharing a meme on his IG, Drake told fans that he’s in a relationship with his album, not really giving himself much time to do anything else.

“Are you single?” asks a man in the picture. “No, I’m album,” replies the lady.

In another post, Drake shared a video of himself on stage and said that he dearly misses the connection he creates every night with his fans. 

“Drop a comment if you miss performing,” he wrote. The comments section included people like Anderson .Paak, YG, Khalid, King Combs, and, of curse, DJ Akademiks.

Just a few days ago, Drake suggested that his album is 80% complete. He has been locked in with 40 and his other producers to ensure it sounds exactly how he would like. This week, he took a trip to the islands, which either signals his completion or a break from the process for a little while.

Via HNHH

