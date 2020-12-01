Drake Is Releasing A Line Of “Drake-Scented” Candles

I’m going to level with you, I love Drake as much as the next Canadian — he’s a national treasure. Speaking for most, however, his latest business venture is one that raises a few questions. Leading up to the release of his album, Certified Lover Boy, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper is reportedly releasing Drake-scented candles.

Earlier this year, Drake was giving out sample candles to fans and friends, testing the waters. Evidently, the consensus must have been a positive one, because this holiday season he’s launching the official line of scented candles, in collaboration with Better World Fragrance House and Revolve.

One might ask themselves if that means Drake is simply releasing a candle that smells like his $200 bottle of Clive Christian cologne, and the answer is no. According to the partnering brand, there will be five scent options:

Carby Musk: A “smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet,” that “actually smells like Drake,” according to Revolve’s leading air care perfumer, Michael Carby.

Sweeter Tings: “An addictive and nostalgic Oriental Gourmand fragrance with the subtleties of comfort and goodness. Features notes of Bergamot, Lemon Peel, Dark Voodoo Rose, Warm Cedarwood, and Soft Musks.”

Williamsburg Sleepover: “A genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights. Features notes of Rose, Lily of the Valley, Vetiver, Amber, Musk, Patchouli, and Cedarwood,” Carby wrote.

Good Thoughts: “A bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy. Features notes of Fresh Aldehydes, Bergamot Oil- Italy, Fir Balsam Oil – Canada, Ylang Ylang – Madagascar, Clove Buds, Pimento Berries – Jamaica, Sandalwood Oil Album – Australia, Patchouli Oil – Indonesia, and Sensual Musks.”

And last but not least, Muskoka: “Oriental Woody fragrance that emulates the smoldering warmth of burning woods, golden embers, and the feeling of being cozy by the fire. Features notes of Birch Tar, Fresh Clove Buds, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, and Smoked Leather Accord.”