Drake Is Slowly Walking Again 5 Weeks After Sugery

Posted By on December 7, 2020

For the first time in five weeks, Drake confirms that he’s been taking “confident steps,” a promising sign in his road to recovery.

While the world awaits the release of Certified Lover Boy, rumored to be arriving around January of 2021, Drake has been taking time on the road to recovery. On October 31st, Drizzy revealed to his fans that he had undergone knee surgery, though the reason behind the operation was not shared. What he did share, however, was a motivating message dedicated to perseverance. “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he wrote. “Start writing the best bounce back story now.” 

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It should be noted that many have feared a torn ACL, as Drake had previously experienced during a concert in 2009. Following a successful operation, Drake mused to Sway that a second torn ACL would jeopardize his ability to “ever walk again.” Whether he actually suffered the same injury this time around remains uncertain, but it does appear as if Drizzy’s mobility is slowly — but surely — recovering. 

On his Instagram story, Drake shared footage of his first “confident steps” alone, five weeks removed from the initial surgery. “Hope all of you are healing well,” he writes, a reminder of the times we’re all living in. Though some will likely find themselves surprised at the severity of Drake’s condition, it bodes well to see him once again walking unassisted and getting his gait back to what it once was. Hopefully, any side-effects will be minor and Drake will be back on the private OVO courts in no time. 

Check out Drake’s inspiring bounce-back on his Instagram story right here, and we’d like to extend our own wishes that Drizzy makes a full-recovery.  

Via HNHH

