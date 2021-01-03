Drake, Juice WRLD, & NBA Youngboy Are The Most Streamed Artists Of 2020

We have seen the lists for the top Soundcloud, Apple Music, or Spotify artists, but what about all of them combined? HipHopNMore compiled a list of the top artists in the world when all streaming numbers are combined, and there really aren’t any surprises here. Drake tops the list with 5.6 billion streams, to no one’s shock. The Canadian rapper dropped off “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Dark Demo Tapes, and has a strong back catalog.

Coming in at number two is Juice WRLD, who passed away at the end of 2019. The tributes to his music, and his posthumous release Legends Never Die, earned him 5.3 billion streams across all platforms in 2020. Next, NBA Youngboy reached 4.6 billion streams last year on the strength of four new projects: Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return and Top. Three of those four projects topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Places four through ten go to Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, and DaBaby, respectively. When looking at the top streamers in the world, it’s obvious that hip-hop IS the culture. Almost every artist on the list makes hip-hop, R&B, or hip-hop inspired music. Take a look at the full list below.