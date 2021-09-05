Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Jumps On Playboi Carti’s Leak, “One Day” On “Sound 42” Radio

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Drake hopped on Playboi Carti’s leaked track, “One Day,” on “Sound 42” radio.

During his latest episode of SiriusXM’s Sound 42, Drake played a new version of Playboi Carti‘s leaked track, “One Day,” now featuring an appearance from the Toronto rapper. The unofficial track did not make the cut for Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, which hit streaming services on Friday.

“One Day” is a very early Carti leak, dating back to 2017 when Pi’erre Bourne first previewed the song. 

Playboi carti, Drake
John Phillips / Getty Images

Though Carti did not land on Certified Lover Boy, the two previously worked together on “Pain 1993” for Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Elsewhere during Drake‘s broadcast, he leaked a Kanye West song featuring Andre 3000 that was scrapped from Donda. The track features a verse dissing Drake, but Andre released a statement, Saturday, explaining that he wants no part of the beef.

“The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to,” Andre explained. “It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”