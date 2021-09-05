Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake, Kanye West & JMSN Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on September 5, 2021

Ride out the long weekend to some smooth R&B vibes from JMSN, Drake, and Jenevieve.

Labor Day weekend couldn’t have come at a better time. With two massive albums dropping within a week of each other, everyone needs a bit of down time to really take it all in. Kanye West‘s DONDA is 27-songs in length with a run-time of nearly two hours while Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy clocks in at nearly an hour and a half with 21 songs.

This week’s R&B Season playlist includes updates from both of those albums. From Kanye, we got the heavily anticipated anthem, “Hurricane” ft Lil Baby and The Weeknd, who ended up hopping on the track (and making it infinitely better) shortly after the first listening party. 

While Certified Lover Boy might lean more towards Drake‘s bars, the album title wouldn’t ring true without a few R&B cuts. This week’s R&B Season playlist includes the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted stand-out, “Get Along Better,” as well as “Fucking Fans.”

Along with both Drake and Kanye West, the latest R&B Season update also includes a few new cuts off of JMSN‘s new album, Heals Me, as well as Jenevieve’s “Résumé.”

Check out the latest R&B Season update below and sound off with your favorite R&B drops of the week in the comment section below. And don’t forget to subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”