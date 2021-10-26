Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered

When Drake’s beloved Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks, was shot in the back and paralyzed during the show’s fourth season, fans were devastated. And according to recent reports, Drake wasn’t too happy either. In an interview with A.V. Club, Drizzy’s cast mate Lauren Collins said that the actor then known as Aubrey Graham had a hard time adjusting to his character’s transformation.

“I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I think (Aubrey) probably struggled with the idea that he was one of two Black characters on the show, and that he was the one who was winding up shot and in a wheelchair, which obviously is part of a much larger conversation,” Collins said.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

In the same A.V. Club interview, it was revealed that Graham’s representation had drafted a letter demanding that his character be healed from his injuries and out of the wheelchair, but ultimately the show progressed forward with Brooks in a wheelchair, and despite ascending to his current status as the biggest rapper in the game, Drake still has to deal with references to Wheelchair Jimmy.

Lil Yachty, who worked with Drake on “Oprah’s Bank Account,” recently revealed that after trolling The Six God about his Degrassi character, he was left on delivered, which is undeniably worse than on read.

“I’m not gonna lie bro, seeing u smile, in a wheelchair, is some funny shit,” Yachty texted.

Despite the radio silence on Drake’s end, Yachty took to his Instagram story in an attempt to get at the Certified Lover Boy rapper.

“@champagnepapi never responded… lmao,” Yachty captioned the screenshot of the one-sided text conversation.

Whether Drizzy left Lil Yachty on delivered because he was upset about the texts, or because he was busy celebrating his 35th birthday with an insane extravaganza in L.A. is up for debate, but what is clear is the lack of response was alarming enough for the Lil Boat rapper to bring it to his IG story.

What do you think of Yachty’s attempt to troll Drake for his Degrassi character being in a wheelchair? Let us know in the comments.