Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3838
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered

Posted By on October 26, 2021

The Six God stays silent.

When Drake’s beloved Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks, was shot in the back and paralyzed during the show’s fourth season, fans were devastated. And according to recent reports, Drake wasn’t too happy either. In an interview with A.V. Club, Drizzy’s cast mate Lauren Collins said that the actor then known as Aubrey Graham had a hard time adjusting to his character’s transformation.

“I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I think (Aubrey) probably struggled with the idea that he was one of two Black characters on the show, and that he was the one who was winding up shot and in a wheelchair, which obviously is part of a much larger conversation,” Collins said. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images

In the same A.V. Club interview, it was revealed that Graham’s representation had drafted a letter demanding that his character be healed from his injuries and out of the wheelchair, but ultimately the show progressed forward with Brooks in a wheelchair, and despite ascending to his current status as the biggest rapper in the game, Drake still has to deal with references to Wheelchair Jimmy.

Lil Yachtywho worked with Drake on “Oprah’s Bank Account,” recently revealed that after trolling The Six God about his Degrassi character, he was left on delivered, which is undeniably worse than on read. 

“I’m not gonna lie bro, seeing u smile, in a wheelchair, is some funny shit,” Yachty texted.

Despite the radio silence on Drake’s end, Yachty took to his Instagram story in an attempt to get at the Certified Lover Boy rapper. 

“@champagnepapi never responded… lmao,” Yachty captioned the screenshot of the one-sided text conversation. 

Whether Drizzy left Lil Yachty on delivered because he was upset about the texts, or because he was busy celebrating his 35th birthday with an insane extravaganza in L.A. is up for debate, but what is clear is the lack of response was alarming enough for the Lil Boat rapper to bring it to his IG story. 

What do you think of Yachty’s attempt to troll Drake for his Degrassi character being in a wheelchair? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225 525 17
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159
0
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered
304
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Thug, Maxo Kream, Majid Jordan, & More
146
0
Jeezy Responds After Yung Miami Calls Him “One Of The Best Rappers Alive”
900
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uce Lee Feat. E-40 & G Perico Uce Lee
159
0
BIA CAN'T TOUCH THIS
159
0
Kiana Ledé The Christmas Song
93
1
Q Da Fool Who Want Smoke (Freestyle)
159
0
NoCap Unwanted Lifestyle
265
0
Aminé Charmander
834
0
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
172
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
371
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered