Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
132
0
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
979
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake, Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy Top This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on August 15, 2020

Another round of picks for this week’s Fire Emoji playlist.

The summer’s almost over, though it barely felt like it began in the first place. The one good thing that came out of quarantine is that all of our faves were locked into the studio for months on end cooking up new music. That being said, 2020 might be trash but there’s been an influx of great music that has arrived throughout the summer months. 

As we do each week, we’re back with a new update of our Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify. Leading the way is none other than Drake who just dropped off his new single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk. The rapper shared the single on Friday morning along with the announcement of his forthcoming studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Though Drake’s been steadily dropping new music throughout the year, “Laugh Now Cry Later” is one of the most promising cuts he’s dropped in recent times. It seems highly unlikely that this one won’t propel directly to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

We also got some new heat from NBA Youngboy who continues his hot streak in 2020 with the single, “Kacey Talk.” Plus, a highlight off of Young Dolph‘s latest project, Rich $lave with “Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up.”

Other additions to the playlist include the latest from Internet Money, Jack Harlow, as well as Lil Keed.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
132
0
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
172
0
Drake, Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy Top This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132
0
Kanye West Alludes To Taylor Swift Beef With Photo Of Snake
172
0
Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Burna Boy Feat. Naughty By Nature Naughty By Nature
93
0
Mo3 Feat. Kevin Gates Broken Love
93
0
Boldy James Brick Van Exel
106
0
Dave East Feat. Popcaan Unruly
119
0
Plies WAP (P-Mix)
146
0
Nipsey Hussle Ocean Views
172
0
Chelsea Collins Feat. 24kGoldn Water Run Dry
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
251
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
119
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
Drake, Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy Top This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist