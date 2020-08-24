Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold

At this point, it’s a matter of when and not if Drake will secure a plaque. A quick gander at the man’s RIAA page features too many titles to count, a testament to his appeal as a commercial juggernaut — in fact, when he does end up delivering his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, expect a fair number of the project’s tracks to yield results both gold and platinum in color. Now, mere days removed from the release of his lead single “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, Drake has once again brought home a new plaque for his collection.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As confirmed by Our Generation Music, Drizzy’s latest has officially hit gold, which means it has sold over five-hundred thousand album-equivalent units. For those who find it difficult to track what those actually are, it equates to fifteen-hundred streams. Given that the track continues to earn acclaim, thanks in large part to a massively budgeted and athlete-heavy music video, don’t be surprised to see this one’s climb steadily rise as the countdown to Certified Lover Boy kicks off.

While “Laugh Now Cry Later” managed to turn out impressive numbers, it was not enough to dethrone the slippery “WAP,” Cardi B‘s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted comeback single. Still, it’s more a testament to Cardi’s magnetic presence (and the consumer’s eagerness for sexually-charged music) than a sign of Drake’s waning popularity. If anything, expect “Laugh Now” to keep its momentum as the weeks progress, especially if Drizzy drops off some concrete Certfied Lover Boy news.