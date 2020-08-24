Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
79
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
688
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
609
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Drake adds another one to the ever-growing pile as his Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later” goes gold.

At this point, it’s a matter of when and not if Drake will secure a plaque. A quick gander at the man’s RIAA page features too many titles to count, a testament to his appeal as a commercial juggernaut — in fact, when he does end up delivering his upcoming album Certified Lover Boyexpect a fair number of the project’s tracks to yield results both gold and platinum in color. Now, mere days removed from the release of his lead single “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, Drake has once again brought home a new plaque for his collection. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images 

As confirmed by Our Generation Music, Drizzy’s latest has officially hit gold, which means it has sold over five-hundred thousand album-equivalent units. For those who find it difficult to track what those actually are, it equates to fifteen-hundred streams. Given that the track continues to earn acclaim, thanks in large part to a massively budgeted and athlete-heavy music video, don’t be surprised to see this one’s climb steadily rise as the countdown to Certified Lover Boy kicks off.

While “Laugh Now Cry Later” managed to turn out impressive numbers, it was not enough to dethrone the slippery “WAP,” Cardi B‘s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted comeback single. Still, it’s more a testament to Cardi’s magnetic presence (and the consumer’s eagerness for sexually-charged music) than a sign of Drake’s waning popularity. If anything, expect “Laugh Now” to keep its momentum as the weeks progress, especially if Drizzy drops off some concrete Certfied Lover Boy news. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
79 525 6
0
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
79
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93
0
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections
132
0
Killer Mike & Jay-Z Connect Over Crip-A-Cola
132
0
Dave East Reflects On “Karma 3,” His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With Nas
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Leikeli47 Zoom
66
0
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
146
0
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
1072
16
Pries You Ain't Know
1125
11
Ghostface Killah Feat. Hue Hef & Harl3y Feds
1059
16
Mach Hommy Really Weak
1046
14
Mulatto Feat. 42 Dugg Off Top
807
11
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
119
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
728
14
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
741
13
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections