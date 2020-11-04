Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
172
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1218
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million

Posted By on November 4, 2020

Drake’s Midas touch continues as the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now, Cry Later” moves another million.

It goes without saying that Drake can move units, to the point where he may very well be the most universally marketable rapper in modern-day hip-hop history. And with his upcoming project Certified Lover Boy set to land early next year — rumblings of a January release have already sparked — it would appear that his wall will have another new plaque for the occasion. Today, chart data confirms that his Lil Durk-assisted single “Laugh Now, Cry Later” has officially moved two million units, making it eligible for double-platinum status.

Drake Lil Durk

 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Produced by the stacked collective of Rogét Chahayed, Yung Exclusive, Cardo & G. Ry, “Laugh Now, Cry Later’s” elaborate video currently boasts over one-hundred-and-fifty-six million views on YouTube, a tally amassed in an impressive two-month run. While not quite as substantial as the ubiquitous “God’s Plan,” it’s another grand showing from Drizzy, who went on to provide Lil Durk with his biggest look yet; not that Durk needed it, having built himself a solid empire on his own merit. Still, it does feel like a welcome reward for the Chicago rapper, who has been flirting with going pop for a minute now

Following the news that “Laugh Now Cry Later” has officially moved two million album-equivalent units, Cardo took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion with a few plaque emojis. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the single continue to gain momentum, to the point where further certifications feel inevitable. The real question is, where will the ride stop? Congratulations to Drizzy, Lil Durk, Cardo, and everyone involved in this latest milestone. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
172 525 13
0
Iggy Azalea Goes Topless & Previews New Music In Bed
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
172
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
106
0
Iggy Azalea Goes Topless & Previews New Music In Bed
132
0
Tory Lanez Readying His Spanish, 80s, & Acoustic Albums
159
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Spits Bars For Voters At The Polls
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Busta Rhymes Who Are You
132
0
Rock Mafia Feat. Wiz Khalifa Don't Change You
185
0
DMX Feat. Sean Paul & Mr. Vegas Top Shotter
146
0
Juvenile 400 Degreez
172
0
Bad Bunny Feat. Jhay Cortez Dakiti
185
0
Smokepurpp Never Have I Ever
251
0
Jay Critch GameStop
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
132
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
146
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black Unveils “Bill Israel” Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Sells 2 Million
Iggy Azalea Goes Topless & Previews New Music In Bed