Drake Makes Billboard History With “Take Care” & “Nothing Was The Same”

November 15th marked the 10th anniversary of Drake‘s Grammy award-winning sophomore album, Take Care.

To celebrate the occasion, Drizzy hopped on IG and shared a ton of memories from the Take Care era, including handwritten tracklists, tour posters and even photos of he and Kendrick Lamar from the Club Paradise Tour. From “Marvin’s Room” to “Lord Knows” to “Crew Love,” Take Care is full of classic Drake records, and is arguably the best project in his prolific discography.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drake‘s follow up to 2010’s Thank Me Later was a turning point, cemented his place as as bonafide superstar, and ushered in a brand-new era for the Toronto rapper.

2013’s Nothing Was The Same was the perfect successor to Take Care, and was an indication of Drake’s progress in life, and as a rapper. Where Take Care resonated with the brokenhearted, Nothing Was The Same resonated with the hungry.

Now, ten years after Take Care and nearly eight years after Nothing Was The Same, both records remain on the Billboard Top 200, and with NWTS recently passing the 400 week threshold, Drake has made even more history.

According to @chartdata on Twitter, Drake is the first artist in history to have multiple studio albums spend at least 400 weeks each on the Billboard 200.

While Drake had not yet reached best rapper in the game status when he released Take Care or Nothing Was The Same, those two albums were what made fans fall all the way in love with the Six God. So Far Gone and Thank Me Later were monumental releases (especially So Far Gone) but his second and third studio albums were foundational in launching what has become a legendary career.

