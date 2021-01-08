Rap Basement

Drake, Meek Mill, & Lil Baby Gamble At A “Goat Get Together”

Posted By on January 8, 2021

With “Certified Lover Boy” release rumors abound, Drake, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby engage in a “goat get together” in the Bahamas.

It’s about that time for Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy to arrive, should the esteemed Canadian indeed follow through with his previously-teased January release window. And while we’ve already heard a potential glimpse at the music by way of the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later,” it’s difficult to guess as to where Drizzy will be going on his sixth studio solo album — especially after Scorpion receieved mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. In any case, expectations are high and many watchful eyes have turned to reports of an imminent single, one that’s said to feature Meek Mill.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From the look of it, Drake has been weathering the storm at an island retreat in the Bahamas, connecting with both Meek Mill and Lil Baby for some high stakes debauchery. In fact, the trio appears to have been active at the casino, partaking in a high-stakes card game. At least, Drizzy and Meek are partaking; Lil Baby seems content to watch from the sidelines. “DC x OVO X 4Pf x FANATICS,” captions Meek, on his IG page. “I got a lot of M’s on my mind! Having a goat get together.”

While it’s unclear as to whether or not the collaborators won big at the poker table, it’s clear that Drake is looking to keep a clear head ahead of his big album release. Though his legend status will never be disputed, there are many who hope to see him bounce back from Scorpion, heightening the stakes surrounding Certified Lover Boy’s release. Keep an eye out for further news on the upcoming album, including the possibility of a new single featuring Meek Mill — and possibly Lil Baby, for that matter. 

Via HNHH

