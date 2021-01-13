Rap Basement

Drake Offers A Glimpse Into His Studio Pandemic Life

Posted By on January 12, 2021

Drake provides a glimpse into his pandemic lifestyle in Martine Rose’s one-time digital experience “What We Do All Day.”

It’s January, all. And while many have looked forward to 2020 coming to an end, we were told that we’d be welcomed into the new year with CLB, the upcoming album from Drake. There were promises of its arrival last year but obviously, a pandemic pushed those plans back further. A trailer released in October indicated that we would be able to expect the album this month.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

No word from the OVO captain on when we could expect it but everyone is banking on a release date for the end of the month. Meanwhile, the rapper has offered a look into his pandemic life as he records. Martine Rose’s one-time digital experience “What We Do All Day” “documents the pandemic life and the styles we could wear to endure it.” The digital experience takes you to Tokyo, Nairobi, and many other places including Toronto where you can find Drizzy lounging in his recording studio. The rapper is seen in the studio wear he’s picking up poker chips off of the mixing board. A photo of him in front of the microphone, with a few bottles of Just Water, a candle, and an ashtray by his side.

Drake is obviously zoning in and working hard to come through with Certified Lover Boy. Are you excited for Drake’s new project?

Check it out here. 

Via HNHH

