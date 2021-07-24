Rap Basement

Drake Officially Signs Smiley To OVO Sound

Posted By on July 24, 2021

The OVO team welcomes Smiley to the family following the release of “Over The Top” ft. Drake.

Drake‘s OVO label has maintained a small but successful team of game-shifting artists. Popcaan, PartyNextDoor, and dvsn are among those currently part of the OVO roster but it’s been a while since they’ve brought any new artists on board. This week, that changed as they formally announced the latest artist to join the label. 


Ethan Miller/Getty Images 

On Friday, Smiley shared his new single, “Over The Top” featuring The Boy. Though Smiley and Drake have been close for some time, this collaboration symbolized the official announcement of Smiley’s debut on the OVO roster. Per KTT 2, Smiley now appears as an artist on the OVO Sound website. The song’s credits also reveal it was released under OVO Sound and Warner.

Smiley recently sat down with Complex where he explained that Drake‘s has been keeping a close eye on his moves since 2014. “A long time ago, it was 2014 or something like that. He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention,” he said of. “And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called ‘Hit.'”

Smiley’s been delivering a streak of bangers recently leading up to the release of “Over The Top.” Songs like “In My Zone” and “Moving Different” arrived earlier this year, along with the release of “Name Brand” with LB Spiffy and 6ixbuzz TV. 

Check out “Over The Top” below and let us know how you feel about Smiley. 

Via HNHH

