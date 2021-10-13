Rap Basement

Drake On Pace To Outsell Don Toliver For Another Week At #1

Posted By on October 13, 2021

Drake takes a heavy lead for the #1 album on the charts next week.

Certified Lover Boy may not have been the best-received album from Drake in recent years, but that doesn’t mean that the Canadian-born rapper doesn’t still have a hold on the charts. After debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, the album spent a few weeks at the top spot before being blocked from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Taylor Swift in back-to-back weeks. After getting bounced from the #1 position though, it looks like Drake will return to the throne with another week at the top, besting Don Toliver‘s sophomore album sales for Life Of A DON.

As of the latest sales projections for next week, Don Toliver is looking set to debut at #2 on the charts with 65,000 equivalent album units moved of his sophomore effort. That’s near the higher end of Don’s earlier projections, making this a win for the Houston rapper. Unfortunately, he will not be starting off at #1 though because that spot is reserved for Drake, who will spend a fourth non-consecutive week on top with 97,000 moved album units.


Cole Burston/Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Meek Mill, and Olivia Rodrigo are presently in a close battle for the #3, #4, and #5 positions.

In other chart news, Kanye West is expected to slide to the #9 spot with DONDA, and Doja Cat and Lil Nas X place ahead of him with their respective recent albums.

What do you think of how next week’s chart is looking? Are you surprised to see Drake back on top?


Screenshot via HitsDailyDouble

[via]

Via HNHH

