Drake Pens Tribute To His Uncle In NOCTA Golf Collection Dedication

Posted By on September 22, 2021

The “Certified Lover Boy” rapper dedicated his upcoming golf collection to the man who introduced him to the game.

Nearly three weeks after the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drake is ready to drop again. 

Last Wednesday, it was revealed that Drake’s sportswear/apparel Nike sublabel, NOCTAwas coming out with a golf collection set to release online and in select locations on September 23. The collection, “a testament to Drake’s admiration for the game,” will feature 10 apparel and accessory pieces designed to “elevate traditional golf silhouettes,” and has been slowly revealed in photos released last week, as well as in a handful of posts on the NOCTA official Instagram page. 

An almost-90s-inspired collection, the NOCTA golf collection will bring a new level of style and stature to the golf course and earlier today, Drake took to his own Instagram to explain the collection himself and dedicate the collection to the man who introduced him to the sport. 

“A collection dedicated to one of my idols,” Drizzy started off. “A man who took me under his wing and showed me much of what life had to offer and even more so what your own life can become when you are dedicated and loyal. My grandmother Evelyn Sher has a resting place close to the King Valley Golf Club and our drives and visits to that course hold some of my most valuable life lessons and will forever be cherished. The Stephen Sher Nocta Golf collection is available September 23rd.”

In the well-written dedication post, Drake included a photo of his uncle and a note his uncle had written to him at an undisclosed time. 

“From the first time I saw you as a young boy, driving the cart at King Valley,” Drake’s uncle Stephen wrote. “I had a feeling that golf would be our special connection. Sharing the gift of golf has been a joyful adventure for us. Best is yet to come.” 

It’s not often we get to see Drake step out of the rapstar/womanizer role and get serious but that is what makes moments like these even more special. The connection between he, his uncle and the game of golf is obvious and was clearly important enough to warrant an entire apparel collection from one of the biggest sportswear companies in the world. 

Check out a couple photos from the upcoming NOCTA Golf collection and let us know in the comments if you’re going to be grabbing anything when it drops on September 23.

Image via NOCTA x Nike  

Image via NOCTA x Nike

Image via NOCTA x Nike

Image via NOCTA x Nike

Image via NOCTA x Nike

Image via NOCTA x Nike

Image via NOCTA x Nike
