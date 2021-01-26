Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11700
1
Wiz Khalifa
1654
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up

Posted By on January 26, 2021

Drake wants to see Usher and Justin Timberlake face off on Verzuz, according to Timbaland.

Verzuz is a phenomenon that was established during the pandemic, but it will likely live on once this is all said and done. The celebration, organized by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, is one of the best things to have come out of the quarantine, seeing some of the greatest artists of all time face off to perform their best songs. We’ve seen Gucci Mane and Jeezy squash their beef on the platform, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti jam out this past weekend, and other pairings steal the show. 

For months, people have been wondering when/if Drake would ever show up to the party. Match-ups have been pitched for him, but he’s seemingly more interested in being a spectator. According to Timbaland, who was a recent guest on the Jalen & Jacoby show, Drake reached out to him regarding a much-discussed potential battle.

When Jalen Rose was throwing out some of his dream pairings, including Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, No Limit Records and Cash Money, and more, he pitched an idea for Usher to face off against Justin Timberlake. “Justin Timberlake… yes, we know,” said Timbaland. “It’s so funny. Drake hit me up too about it. He said, ‘we gotta make that happen’. I’m like, ‘soon to come, soon to come’. 


L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

From the sound of Timbo’s reply, it feels like Usher Verzuz Justin Timberlake could actually be in the works. The high-profile match-ups just keep breaking their own records, but this one would bring the house down. Hopefully, it actually comes to fruition.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest Verzuz news, including the rumors involving Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66 525 5
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132
0
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up
159
0
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Drives Off In McLaren In Shootout Video Released From October Arrest
146
0
Boosie Badazz Says C-Murder Is Innocent & Explains Why He Needs To Be Pardoned
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bodega BAMZ The King
79
0
FKA Twigs Feat. Headie One & Fred again... Don't Judge Me
53
0
Ponzo Houdini Another Day In The Life
53
0
Doe Boy Mr. Postman
66
0
COLOM81AN Feat. Donato Hillside
93
0
CJ BOP
172
0
M Huncho Overpriced Freestyle
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
225
0
Higher
119
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up