Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up

Verzuz is a phenomenon that was established during the pandemic, but it will likely live on once this is all said and done. The celebration, organized by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, is one of the best things to have come out of the quarantine, seeing some of the greatest artists of all time face off to perform their best songs. We’ve seen Gucci Mane and Jeezy squash their beef on the platform, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti jam out this past weekend, and other pairings steal the show.

For months, people have been wondering when/if Drake would ever show up to the party. Match-ups have been pitched for him, but he’s seemingly more interested in being a spectator. According to Timbaland, who was a recent guest on the Jalen & Jacoby show, Drake reached out to him regarding a much-discussed potential battle.

When Jalen Rose was throwing out some of his dream pairings, including Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, No Limit Records and Cash Money, and more, he pitched an idea for Usher to face off against Justin Timberlake. “Justin Timberlake… yes, we know,” said Timbaland. “It’s so funny. Drake hit me up too about it. He said, ‘we gotta make that happen’. I’m like, ‘soon to come, soon to come’.



L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

From the sound of Timbo’s reply, it feels like Usher Verzuz Justin Timberlake could actually be in the works. The high-profile match-ups just keep breaking their own records, but this one would bring the house down. Hopefully, it actually comes to fruition.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest Verzuz news, including the rumors involving Usher and Justin Timberlake.