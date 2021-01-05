Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Producer Cardo Clears Up Possible “CLB” Release Date Speculation

Posted By on January 5, 2021

Cardo clears up confusion after sources speculated that he hinted at the release date for “Certified Lover Boy”.

Drake previously let the world know that, in January 2021, he would be releasing his next studio album. The project, titled Certified Lover Boy, was initially announced for Summer 2020, but the pandemic seemingly pushed it back, leading to a release within the next few weeks. If things still go according to plan, that means that we’ll be hearing a new Drake album very soon, which is kicking off a bunch of speculation online about when it will be ready for streaming. The slightest hint can bolster speculation on social media, and producer Cardo knows that all too well.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Known for his work on “God’s Plan”, “Laugh Now Cry Later”, and other hits from the Toronto-based superstar, Cardo and Drake have had a strong working relationship for years. That’s why, when Cardo tweeted (and deleted) a random date in January, many diehard Drizzy fans bit the bullet and speculated that it was a possible release date reveal for Certified Lover Boy.

“Feels like its January 28th,” wrote Cardo on Twitter, likely just referring to how it already feels like the month is close to finishing. “But it’s only The 5th,” he later specified. With the pandemic still raging, time feels like it’s flying by for some, which is probably what Cardo is discussing. However, some took it as a hint that CLB could come near the later end of the month, even drawing a parallel between Drake‘s release dates for Views and Scorpion, which were also dropped near the end of their respective release months. 


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cardo called out one source that reported on the possible date, telling them they were reporting “lies” and asking them to remove the post, saying, “No comment but your info inaccurate buddy… and please take that down. A N***a worked hard on that.”

Is this a reach? Very probable. Could it happen though? Sure, why not? At this point, nobody really knows when Certified Lover Boy will release this month, or if it’s been pushed back even. We’ll keep an eye on what happens and keep you posted. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40 525 3
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185
0
Drake Producer Cardo Clears Up Possible “CLB” Release Date Speculation
159
0
The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Saiyan Bussdown
53
0
Westside Gunn, Wale & Smoke DZA The Hurt Business
119
0
Stunna 4 Vegas What It Do
172
0
K Camp Don't Drink Dasani
132
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD Toast
146
0
Soulja Boy Pandemic
225
0
Madlib Hopprock
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
371
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
437
0
Mama’s Baby
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming