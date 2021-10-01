Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Drake Promotes Meek Mill’s New Album: “Time To Eat”

Posted By on October 1, 2021

Drake had some kind words to say to Meek Mill following the release of his latest album.

A few years ago, we couldn’t have envisioned a time where Drake and Meek Mill would be supporting one another. The two rappers were at odds, trading diss records and uncovering all sorts of petty secrets about each other. At a certain point though, they grew past their differences and became friends, working together on a few songs and showing the world that, despite their beef, they could both be mature and move on.

With the release of Meek’s new studio album Expensive Pain, Drake made sure to send the rapper a supportive message, promoting the project and leading his fans to download it on their streaming platform of choice.


John Parra/Getty Images 

“PAIN GETS EXPENSIVE AT MIDNIGHT,” wrote Drake on Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, sharing Meek’s album cover. “@meekmill proud of u boy since the Bahamas cook up we were plotting on the next chapter time to eat.”

Meek previously spoke about his feud with Drake during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, saying, “2019, I think my slowest year, me and Drake was beefing. I was at a disadvantage. He was winning, in the eyes of the people. I still walked my way through that, went through prison, I had to go through something. Once I bounced back out, Championships. We had a pandemic, two years go by, few people fading away. We in 2021, I’m going to stand on Expensive Pain, I’m going to stand on my talent, and I’m going to remain confident and hope that people pay attention to what’s going on because they got a long way to go. I’m trying to keep pushing.”


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Listen to Meek’s new album Expensive Pain here, and check out Drake’s message below.


Instagram
Via HNHH

