Drake Reacts To Kanye West’s “Drink Champs” Interview

Drake may not have issued an official reaction to Kanye West‘s new interview on Drink Champs, during which he gets mentioned dozens of times, but he’s letting the world know (indirectly) that he listened to all of Ye’s claims and is standing with those who he spoke against.

During his lengthy interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye called producer Just Blaze a “copycat” and said he “copied” his work on the first half of JAY-Z’s The Blueprint. Just Blaze responded to Ye’s comments and said that he was “confused and disappointed” by his remarks, and it looks like Drake feels the same way.



Cole Burston/Getty Images

DJ Akademiks re-posted Just Blaze‘s response to Ye’s comments on his Instagram account, but he made sure to use a screenshot that shows that Drake “liked” the post, showing that he’s very much aware of the interview and what was said during it. Drake seemingly co-signs Just Blaze’s comments by double-tapping the post, but he has not said anything regarding Ye’s remarks about him.

During the interview, Ye spoke about the rumors that Drake had sex with Kim Kardashian, claiming that the rapper texted all of her friends and slid into her DM’s, also claiming that he moved down the street from Ye to be petty.

As we wait for Drake to officially respond to Ye’s comments (which may or may not ever come), this is the closest thing we have to his reaction so far. What do you think?