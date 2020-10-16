Rap Basement

Drake Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Playdate Request

Posted By on October 16, 2020

Nicki Minaj pitched Drake a playdate for their kids on the remix to Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas”, which Drake accepted.

Their relationship was said to be strained, which would make sense given how few recent collaborations we’ve heard from them, but it looks like Nicki Minaj and Drake are getting close again right before our very eyes.

The new mother returned to music last night with the release of Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix and, as expected, people were tuned in to see what Nicki would say in her verse.

The Queen manages to always stack her music with quotables and, this time, she did not disappoint.

One of the lines that people are discussing the most is the following:

“To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis”.

Nicki just gave birth to her first baby, a boy, several weeks ago. But already, she’s planning play-dates with the most famous of celebrity children. 

It didn’t take long for Drake to officially respond on his son Adonis’ behalf, warmly accepting his Young Money sister into his Embassy.

“Play dates soon come @nickiminaj,” wrote Drake on his Instagram Story, showing that he was listening to the new remix.

Drake also promoted his producer 40’s podcast with Kevin Durant, his own remix with Yung Bleu, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s collection of unreleased music, and more.

Hopefully, Adonis and Nicki’s son get along!

Via HNHH

