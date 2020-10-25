Rap Basement

Drake Reveals Release Window For “Certified Love Boy”

Posted By on October 24, 2020

Drake has announced the release window for “Certified Lover Boy.”

Drake has finally revealed the release window for his highly anticipated upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. Fans can expect to stream the album in January 2021.

Drake, Certified Lover BoyMichael Loccisano / Getty Images

Celebrating his 34th birthday, Drake posted a teaser video for the album which shows him recreate several of his most iconic album covers, including Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

While the album has been rumored for several months, the Toronto rapper dropped his first single for the project, “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, in August. 

Hype for an announcement began to pick up steam earlier this week when a fan on social media spotted a truck with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy on it on a highway in Ontario headed toward Toronto.

“He’s gon’ pull the trigger when he wants to pull it,” Drake‘s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib recently said. “Whether or not he thinks he’s ready or not, he’s always ready. If he had to drop the album tomorrow, he drops it tomorrow.”

A new album announcement isn’t the only thing Drake is celebrating on his birthday. Earlier this week his single “God’s Plan” was named the most-streamed song in Apple Music US history.

[Via

Via HNHH

