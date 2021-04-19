Rap Basement

Drake Rocks “Ski” Challenge Following YSL’s “Slime Language 2”

Posted By on April 19, 2021

Drake hits the proverbial slopes as he tries his hand at Young Thug and YSL’s ongoing and viral “Ski” challenge.

Not since the installation of new windows has the word “slat” been uttered with such purpose. Last Friday, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, and the rest of the YSL Records roster came through with their gargantuan compilation album Slime Language 2, which featured guest appearances from Travis Scott, Big Sean, Drake, Nav, YNW Melly, Future, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. 

Highly anticipated since its initial announcement last year, the project was met with instant appreciation from fans, who enjoyed Drake’s Gunna impression on “Solid,” Future’s strange yet admittedly endearing vocal delivery on “Superstar,” and the seemingly-designed for TikTok “Ski,” which already sparked a viral challenge on the trend-setting social media platform.

Drake

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Given the volume of star-power involved in Slime Language 2’s creation, not to mention the perfect-for-streaming tracklist, it’s no surprise to see YSL’s latest projecting a massive first-week sales tally ranging between 125 and 140 thousand album-equivalent units. One has to wonder just how many of those streams came as a direct result of the ongoing “Ski” challenge. A challenge that even Drake could not resist partaking in, as he recently took to Instagram to do.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Drake has dabbled in the TikTok challenge underworld, having built his recent “Toosie Slide” single around the platform. A move that paid off, evidently, as at the time of its release in April 2020 “Toosie Slide” became the fastest music trend in TikTok history. One has to wonder if “Ski” will see a similar rise in numbers on the platform, which has already proven to have had a notable impact on the hip-hop landscape.

Now that the big release weekend has passed, are you still bumping YSL’s “Ski?” 

Via HNHH

