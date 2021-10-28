Drake Says Eminem Is “Underappreciated” & Calls Snoop Dogg “Too Raw”

Whether you’re a fan of the Certified Lover Boy or one of his biggest critics, one can never say that Drake is not a student of the game. Ever since he started making a name for himself as an artist with the release of So Far Gone in 2009, Drake has proved on numerous occasions that he is not only knowledgeable of Hip-Hop’s past but appreciative of the artists who have come before him.

Now, after a days-long celebration of his 35th birthday, the Toronto artist has returned to Instagram to celebrate two other Hip-Hop legends: Eminem and Snoop Dogg.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This Thursday morning, Drake has apparently been revisiting archival footage from the Up In Smoke Tour, the iconic West Coast Hip-Hop tour that traveled across North America for three months in 2000. The Up In Smoke Tour boasted an insane line-up of artists, which included Eminem, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Devin The Dude, Xzibit, Westside Connection, many other fan-favorite artists.

Over two Instagram story posts, Drake made it his mission to pay homage to Em, specifically. As seen below, Drake praised Eminem’s impact on Hip-Hop by writing, “Man this guy is underappreciated @eminem.”



Drake/Instagram

While the two haven’t collaborated on wax since the 2009 posse cut “Forever,” which also featured Kanye West and Lil Wayne, Eminem did have some advice for Drizzy on his Music To Be Murdered By – B Side track “Zeus,” on which Em rapped, “And, Drake, they’re gonna turn on you one day too / And the more you win, the sooner they do.

Drake also took the opportunity to give Snoop Dogg, with whom Drake collaborated with (as Snoop Lion) on the Reincarnated single “No Guns Allowed,” his flowers as well. In reference to the Mount Westmore artist, Drizzy wrote, “My uncle too raw @snoopdogg.”



Drake/Instagram

Regardless of your opinion of Drake’s musical output, are you glad to see the chart-topping rapper showing love to two of Hip-Hop’s most legendary artists?