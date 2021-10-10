Rap Basement

Drake Says His URL Birthday Event Will “Rewrite History” In New Trailer

Posted By on October 10, 2021

The event will take place on October 30th in honour of Champagne Papi’s birthday.

Back in September, it was announced that Ultimate Rap League will be hosting a Drake Card event in honour of the Canadian star’s birthday. On Saturday, the father of one gave fans a sneak peak at what’s to come on October 30th via Instagram.

The event has been titled “Til Death Do Us Part,” and will see battles between Loaded Lux and Geechi Gotti, Tay Roc and Nu Jerzy Twork, Pat Stay and Real Sikh, and many more.

“These are battles that are fueled by rivalry, hate, a true chance to silence all the talking and definitely set up moments that will rewrite legacy, and rewrite history for some people,” the 34-year-old can be heard saying over the video.

The clip shows braggadocious rappers, surrounded by crowds of people cheering them on as they get their verses off. There’s no denying that the energy is infectious, and it will surely only increase as the big day quickly approaches.

“I really put this event together because there’s so much time we spend debating, in sport, in competition, what if, you know? What would happen if this person had to go up against this person?” Drake explains in the trailer.

“You know, a lot of the time our debates stem from our dream match ups, and this event, fortunately for us in battle rap, is that debate coming to life.”

“Til Death Do Us Part” has already been dubbed “the biggest event in rap battle history,” and from the sounds of things, Drake is doing everything in his power to make the night a memorable one.

Do you have any early favourites from URL’s list of competitors? Let us know who to look out for on October 30th.

Via HNHH

