Drake Sets Another Career Record

At this point, Drake does not need to do very much to remind us that he’s one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Earning accolade after accolade, it almost feels like the 34-year-old “Nice for What” artist has broken every record out there. Back in 2016, “One Dance” became the first single to ever cross the 1 billion streams threshold on Spotify, while shattering a previous record set by The Beatles for most songs simultaneously charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart when seven singles off Scorpion held spots in the top region of the chart at the same time. The Toronto-bred rapper has now earned another career distinction.



As reported by the industry charts aggregate platform @chartdata, Drizzy has just made history as the first artist to ever surpass 50 billion combined streams on Spotify. Per the account, the hitmaker “has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone.” One user pointed out that Drake’s lead is so enormous on just Spotify, adding up his combined streams on each of the respective music platforms would simply be unfair.

With his forthcoming LP Certified Lover Boy expected to arrive in the first quarter, the OVO head honcho’s hold on the streaming industry is expected to grow even tighter. He and Meek Mill were rumored to be in the Bahamas shooting a new music video for the upcoming project.

In the meantime, the megastar has been working on his new NOCTA sublabel under Nike, revealing some new pieces from the line last week.