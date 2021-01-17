Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
79
0
Drake Sets Another Career Record
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1151
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1138
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Sets Another Career Record

Posted By on January 17, 2021

The rapper is now the first-ever artist in history to hit 50 billion streams on Spotify.

At this point, Drake does not need to do very much to remind us that he’s one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Earning accolade after accolade, it almost feels like the 34-year-old “Nice for What” artist has broken every record out there. Back in 2016, “One Dance” became the first single to ever cross the 1 billion streams threshold on Spotify, while shattering a previous record set by The Beatles for most songs simultaneously charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart when seven singles off Scorpion held spots in the top region of the chart at the same time. The Toronto-bred rapper has now earned another career distinction

 
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As reported by the industry charts aggregate platform @chartdata, Drizzy has just made history as the first artist to ever surpass 50 billion combined streams on Spotify. Per the account, the hitmaker “has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone.” One user pointed out that Drake’s lead is so enormous on just Spotify, adding up his combined streams on each of the respective music platforms would simply be unfair. 

With his forthcoming LP Certified Lover Boy expected to arrive in the first quarter, the OVO head honcho’s hold on the streaming industry is expected to grow even tighter. He and Meek Mill were rumored to be in the Bahamas shooting a new music video for the upcoming project. 

In the meantime, the megastar has been working on his new NOCTA sublabel under Nike, revealing some new pieces from the line last week. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
79 525 6
0
Ariana Grande & dvsn Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
79
0
Drake Sets Another Career Record
119
0
Ariana Grande & dvsn Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
106
0
Fabolous & Trey Songz Houston Event Shut Down Amid COVID-19: Report
159
0
Dr. Dre’s Back In The Studio, Dem Jointz Hints “Detox” Dropping In 2021
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dizzy Wright Feat. Marlon Craft Devil In Disguise
53
0
Chip Feat. Young Adz & Young M.A Lumidee
66
0
Lil Berete War Ready
66
0
Jae Stephens Feat. THEY. What You Need
106
0
Bobby Sessions Feat. Lecrae Made A Way (Remix)
119
0
The Plug & M24 Feat. Fivio Foreign Fashion
106
0
Rico Nasty Pew Pew
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
106
0
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
225
0
Rolled On
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown Reportedly Lashes Out Over Ben Simmons Comparison
Drake Sets Another Career Record
Ariana Grande & dvsn Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist