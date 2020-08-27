Drake Shares Look At More Nike-Branded “Certified Lover Boy” Merch

After initially sharing the first look at his upcoming Certified Lover Boy merchandise, which was sponsored by Nike and included a white cap with a lipstick kiss on the brim, Drake is showing us even more of what we can expect.

With his album release coming up, Drake is giving the fans another look into what we can expect once the album drops. Updating his Instagram Stories with a few pictures of the clothing and accessories in question, Drake gave the world a new teaser.

Among the new pieces, there appears to be a hooded sweatshirt with the same masked cupid imagery that he got on a $300,000 chain. Could that be featured on the album cover? Another bomber jacket with quilted hearts is shown in a different picture.

There are currently rumors floating around on Twitter that the collaboration will release today. We will keep you posted on that.

As for Certified Lover Boy, we still don’t know the release date for Drake’s new album. There are also rumblings that Drake could surprise us at midnight with the album. Considering the date to be considered for the GRAMMY Awards is rapidly approaching, many people are theorizing that a shock drop could be the case for tonight.

Keep your eyes open. There are possibly some big things happening today.

