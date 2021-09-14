Rap Basement

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In "Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1" Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee's Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
Drake Shares New Adonis Photo

Posted By on September 14, 2021

Adonis has graced Drizzy’s IG feed once again.

When Pusha T revealed that Drake was “hiding a child” on the “Story of Adidon” in 2018, the internet exploded. It was one of the most insane chess moves rap beef had ever seen and was ultimately what left Drake holding a very rare L. 

The Toronto rapper responded weeks later on Scorpion’s “Emotionless” rapping, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” and ever since, there has been a certain level interest in Drake’s son, Adonis. With big, curly blonde hair and bright, blue eyes, the kid who looks just a little like Sandra Graham is hard to miss but aside from an appearance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, where Drake was awarded the title Artist of the Decadeany sightings of Adonis have come in the form of the occasional IG post or story. 

Yesterday, however, the Six God took to IG with a brand-new Adonis flick and made a move that ensures we’ll all be seeing his son every time we open the app. Posted with the simple caption, “I feel you kid” Drake also changed his Instagram avatar to a picture of Adonis.

adonis ig avi

So now every time you want to click through Drizzy’s story and see where he’s at in the world, which basketball game he’s watching or the music he’s listening to, or if he’s hanging out with Future, you’re gonna have to see Adonis. So much for hiding the kid from the world. Drake has 92.2M followers on IG and they’re all gonna see him all the time. 

How do you feel about Dad Drizzy? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

