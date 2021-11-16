Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

City Girls Shut Down Fan Gossip About Revolt Summit Performance: “F*ck You!”
159
0
T-Pain Claims Usher Lied About Contacting Him Over “F*cked Up Music” Comment
278
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1668
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1390
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Shares Throwback Pics To Celebrate “Take Care” 10 Year Anniversary

Posted By on November 15, 2021

Drake released his sophomore album, “Take Care” 10 years ago.

The Drake we know now was only starting off a decade ago. The baby-faced rapper was bouncing back off of the negative reception of his debut album Thank Me Later with a point to prove. And the outcome was Take Care. His sophomore album dropped 10 years ago today, which got everyone pretty nostalgic including Drake.


Vallery Jean/WireImage/Getty Images

Drizzy hit the ‘Gram with a celebratory post to commemorate the milestone anniversary of Take Care. The rapper offered a slew of throwback photos from that era of his career including cover stories from NOW Magazine and The Source. “Is the feeling mutual? Take Care 10 Years Later,” he captioned the post. Drake also shared images from the recording sessions of Take Care, as well, as flyers from the Club Paradise tour which included A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz, and French Montana as opening acts.

Take Care marked Drake‘s second number one album on the Billboard 200. The project went on to move upwards of 631K units in its first week alone. The project boasted some of Drake’s greatest hits including “Marvin’s Room,” “Lord Knows” ft. Rick Ross, “The Ride” ft. The Weeknd, “Headlines,” and many more.

“I knew I was going to go home and take longer than six months, I knew that I was literally going to take care of making this project and be attentive, be clear, be immersed in it,” he told GQ about the project in 2011. 

To coincide with the 10 year anniversary of Take Care, DrakeRelated launched a virtual tour of Drake’s Toronto mansion which also serves as an online shop. 


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

City Girls Shut Down Fan Gossip About Revolt Summit Performance: “F*ck You!”
159 525 12
0
T-Pain Claims Usher Lied About Contacting Him Over “F*cked Up Music” Comment
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

City Girls Shut Down Fan Gossip About Revolt Summit Performance: “F*ck You!”
159
0
T-Pain Claims Usher Lied About Contacting Him Over “F*cked Up Music” Comment
278
0
Fake Drake Claims Drizzy Doesn’t Mind Him Booking Gigs As The Rapper
344
0
Lil Nas X Reveals Drake & Nicki Minaj Turned Down “Montero” Features
212
0
Rihanna Hilariously Trolled At Club With “Drop The Album” Sign
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
132
0
Kenny Muney Backend Freestyle
146
0
FAT TREL Hellcars & Trackhawks
119
0
Rod Wave By Your Side
93
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
225
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
251
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
185
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

City Girls Shut Down Fan Gossip About Revolt Summit Performance: “F*ck You!”
T-Pain Claims Usher Lied About Contacting Him Over “F*cked Up Music” Comment
Fake Drake Claims Drizzy Doesn’t Mind Him Booking Gigs As The Rapper