Drake Shares Throwback Pics To Celebrate “Take Care” 10 Year Anniversary

The Drake we know now was only starting off a decade ago. The baby-faced rapper was bouncing back off of the negative reception of his debut album Thank Me Later with a point to prove. And the outcome was Take Care. His sophomore album dropped 10 years ago today, which got everyone pretty nostalgic including Drake.



Vallery Jean/WireImage/Getty Images

Drizzy hit the ‘Gram with a celebratory post to commemorate the milestone anniversary of Take Care. The rapper offered a slew of throwback photos from that era of his career including cover stories from NOW Magazine and The Source. “Is the feeling mutual? Take Care 10 Years Later,” he captioned the post. Drake also shared images from the recording sessions of Take Care, as well, as flyers from the Club Paradise tour which included A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz, and French Montana as opening acts.

Take Care marked Drake‘s second number one album on the Billboard 200. The project went on to move upwards of 631K units in its first week alone. The project boasted some of Drake’s greatest hits including “Marvin’s Room,” “Lord Knows” ft. Rick Ross, “The Ride” ft. The Weeknd, “Headlines,” and many more.

“I knew I was going to go home and take longer than six months, I knew that I was literally going to take care of making this project and be attentive, be clear, be immersed in it,” he told GQ about the project in 2011.

To coincide with the 10 year anniversary of Take Care, DrakeRelated launched a virtual tour of Drake’s Toronto mansion which also serves as an online shop.



