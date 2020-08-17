Rap Basement

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
Seven7Hardaway 7x
1006
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
Drake Shows Major Love To Lil Wayne: “Most Selfless Artist Ever”

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Drake returns the love after Lil Wayne gives him major praise during an interview with Elliott Wilson.

There are so many things that we can say about Lil Wayne. For starters, he’s probably the greatest rapper alive. His ability to hop in the booth and freestyle punchline after punchline is basically unmatched and, while there are certainly other people that have him beat in other areas of music-making, like Jay-Z, there is no questioning that Wayne is a living legend and deserves his roses while he can still smell them.

That’s what Drake is doing today. Elliott Wilson, one of the greatest hip-hop media personalities of all-time probably, shared a portion of his interview with Lil Wayne where he speaks about how he has always believed in Drake. Dropping a comment on the post, Drake returned the love.

“This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with,” wrote the “Laugh Now Cry Later” artist. “Most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in people faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of his show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS…all praise and credit due to the [GOAT].”

Lil Wayne is responsible for jump-starting the careers of so many of today’s greats, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and others. Like Drizzy mentioned, he always found it in him to share the spotlight, dedicating entire sections of his live experience to putting on smaller artists, like Drake at the time.

[via]

Via HNHH

2 Chainz Reveals "So Help Me God" Release Date
106
0
Chris Rock Announces Busta Rhymes' New Album
119
0
TikTok Partners With UnitedMasters For Distribution Deal
172
0
Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates They Don't F*ck With You
106
0
Mobb Deep Allustrious
119
0
Mark Battles Feat. Kevin Gates Thankful
199
0
OMB Peezy RIP NIP
185
0
Sada Baby Whole Lotta Choppas
146
0
BROKEASF Feat. 42 Dugg How
212
0
Lil Scrappy Drippin
146
0
Machine Gun Kelly "Concert For Aliens" Video
265
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH "White Tee" Video
146
0
Polo G "Martin & Gina" Video
212
0
