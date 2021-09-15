Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Shows Off Boxing Skills

Posted By on September 15, 2021

The Six God is getting the hands ready.

Based on nearly every line included on Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, the Toronto rapper has everything he could ever ask for. The more important question, however, is Drake everything he wants to be? 

It’s no secret that Drake wants to be an athlete. The old adage is that rappers want to be ballplayers and ballplayers want to be rappers and Drake often proves that to be true. From suiting up with the University of Kentucky and running through layup lines, to tearing his ACL hooping last year, to lines like “I wish that I was playing in a sport where we were getting rings, I wouldn’t have space on either hand for anything,” from 2019’s “Omerta,” Aubrey has always made his love for sports clear and has openly yearned to feel the success the world’s greatest athletes feel. 

And, despite the fact that it will never happen, Drake will never stop trying to prove himself as an athlete. 

In a video posted to Instagram we can see that Drizzy is getting his hands READY. Whether it’s the rapper wanting to be an athlete or everybody else wanting to take a shot at the throne, it’s obvious Drake’s been in the lab. Rocking a Nike headband, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper goes through a couple of drills with a sparring partner and ends the video throwing some aggressive right hands. 

It’s a long, long, long shot that we would ever see him in the ring but with all the recent buzz surrounding celebrity boxing matches, Drake had to at least jump in and give us a quick video of him gloves laced-up and working hard. We’ll see if anything more comes from this but in the meantime, go check out Drake and Nike’s newest NOCTA drop, featuring an entire golf collection.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357 525 27
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357
0
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani & More Join “The Proud Family” Revival Guest Cast
146
0
Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kehlani Altar
159
0
Remy Ma GodMother
199
0
Mariana Velletto Crazy
106
0
IDK Champagne Poetry
172
0
Kid Cudi Soundtrack 2 My Life
199
0
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean Clique
251
0
Lakeyah 5500 Degrees KeyMix
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tray Haggerty “Walking Lick” Video
159
0
Nas Feat. Blxst “Brunch On Sundays” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Lil Wayne “Lonely” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent