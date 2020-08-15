Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
132
0
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
979
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video

Posted By on August 15, 2020

Drake flaunted two rare Mercedes-Maybach concept cars in the “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video.

Drake‘s new video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” boasts a ton of noteworthy cameos, but many fans have noticed two extremely rare Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept cars make an appearance during the Lil Durk-assistant music video.

Drake, Mecerdes-Maybach, Laugh Now Cry LaterFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is an electric car, which was unveiled by Mercedes-Benz during Monterey Car Week in August 2017. No exact price tag has been listed on the vehicle because it is still only a concept car. 

Drake has declined to answer whether he owns the cars or rented them. A representative for the rapper told Robb Report, “We have no comment at this time.”

Throughout his career, Drake has proven his willingness to spend big money on what’s inside his garage. Last year, Drake purchased an ultra-rare Maybach valued at over $1.4 Million.

Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video featured a handful of cameo’s from professional athletes as well. Marshawn Lynch, Kevin Durant, and Odell Beckham Jr. are featured in the video. Drake even does his best to catch a ball from Beckham Jr, which prompted many on Twitter to critique his route-running ability. Drake ends up being tackled by Marshawn Lynch afterward.

Check out the music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
172 525 13
0
Drake, Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy Top This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
132
0
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
172
0
Drake, Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy Top This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132
0
Kanye West Alludes To Taylor Swift Beef With Photo Of Snake
172
0
Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Burna Boy Feat. Naughty By Nature Naughty By Nature
93
0
Mo3 Feat. Kevin Gates Broken Love
93
0
Boldy James Brick Van Exel
106
0
Dave East Feat. Popcaan Unruly
119
0
Plies WAP (P-Mix)
146
0
Nipsey Hussle Ocean Views
172
0
Chelsea Collins Feat. 24kGoldn Water Run Dry
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
251
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
119
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video
Lil Wayne Announces “No Ceilings 3” & “Tha Carter VI”
Drake, Lil Durk & NBA Youngboy Top This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist