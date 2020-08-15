Drake Shows Off Rare Mercedes-Maybach Concept Cars In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video

Drake‘s new video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” boasts a ton of noteworthy cameos, but many fans have noticed two extremely rare Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept cars make an appearance during the Lil Durk-assistant music video.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is an electric car, which was unveiled by Mercedes-Benz during Monterey Car Week in August 2017. No exact price tag has been listed on the vehicle because it is still only a concept car.

Drake has declined to answer whether he owns the cars or rented them. A representative for the rapper told Robb Report, “We have no comment at this time.”

Throughout his career, Drake has proven his willingness to spend big money on what’s inside his garage. Last year, Drake purchased an ultra-rare Maybach valued at over $1.4 Million.

Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video featured a handful of cameo’s from professional athletes as well. Marshawn Lynch, Kevin Durant, and Odell Beckham Jr. are featured in the video. Drake even does his best to catch a ball from Beckham Jr, which prompted many on Twitter to critique his route-running ability. Drake ends up being tackled by Marshawn Lynch afterward.

Check out the music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” below.