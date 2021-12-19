Drake Speaks Out Following Tragic Death Of Drakeo The Ruler

The West Coast lost a legend today. Fans are mourning the loss of Drakeo The Ruler after he was allegedly stabbed backstage at the Once Upon A Time Festival in Los Angeles where he was slated to perform. Initial reports stated that the rapper was in critical condition but unfortunately, Drakeo succumbed to his injury earlier this morning and was pronounced dead at the age of 28.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Fans, friends, and peers began sharing tributes to Drakeo The Ruler. Several members of the Stinc Team, as well as their official Instagram page, confirmed his passing earlier today.





Outside of the Stinc Team, Drake was among the first to mourn the loss of the L.A. legend on Instagram. Drake shared a photo of Drakeo in OVO’s collaboration with the NBA and penned a heartfelt note on the rapper’s energy.

“Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” Drake captioned the post. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”

Drake was arguably the biggest artist to show support for Drakeo once he was released from prison in Nov. 2020. The two went on to collaborate on the single, “Talk To Me” which became an instant hit for both artists and dominated West Coast airwaves over the course of the year.

We’re keeping our thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of Drakeo The Ruler. Check out Drake’s post below.