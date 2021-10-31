Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Submits “Certified Lover Boy” For Several Grammys

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Drake is throwing his name in the running for several Grammy awards, next year.

Drake is putting up Certified Lover Boy and several songs from the project for consideration at the 2022 Grammy Awards, according to a new report from Variety. Last year, Drake had compared the Recording Academy to a relative who “just can’t change their ways,” but it seems like the Toronto artist is putting that behind him.

Certified Lover Boy as a whole will be considered for Album of the Year, while “Way 2 Sexy” could win Best Rap Performance, “Girls Want Girls” could snag Best Melodic Rap Performance, and “No Friends in the Industry” will have a shot at Best Rap Song.

Drake, Grammys
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Somewhat surprisingly, Drake opted not to submit for Record of the Year nor Song of the Year.

Reporter Chris Willman tells Variety that Drake has been on “better terms with the awards org lately,” thus explaining his submissions.  He also theorized that submitting several singles for different awards boils down to Drake not having a clear favorite from the project.

Drake could also win for a number of other tracks he is credited on such as “Outta Time,” by Bryson Tiller, “Wasting Time,” by Brent Faiyaz, “You’re Munes Still,” by Yung Bleu, and more.

[Via]
Via HNHH

