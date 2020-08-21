Rap Basement

Featured

Drake Teases Possible “Certified Lover Boy” x Nike Merch Collab

Posted By on August 21, 2020

By the looks of it, Drake is working with Nike on some exclusive merch for his new album.

Drake may be narrowly missing out on a #1 debut with his new single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” off his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy.Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s controversy-ridden single “WAP” is reportedly planning to keep the #1 spot on the Billboard chart locked in for another week. Nonetheless, as Drake eyes a #2 debut for the record, which features Lil Durk, he’s teasing fans with a look at possible merch for the album.

The Toronto-bred rapper took to his IG Stories late last night, where he offered fans a sneak peek at some new Nike items. The rapper has had his own Air Jordan X OVO collab with the sneaker-behemoth in the past, not to mention the fact that the music video for “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” was actually shot at the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. So perhaps while Drizzy was down there he designed a few items to go along with the album, at least, that’s what we’re speculating. 

The Nike collab items include socks, with a big heart around the Nike swoosh and AIR written underneath the heart, in both black and white versions. Drake also showed off a white Nike cap, with the remnants of a lip-stained kiss on the lid.

Check out the possible Certified Lover Boy x Nike collaboration below. Let us know if you’d rock these socks.

Via HNHH

