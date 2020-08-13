Rap Basement

Drake Teases Release With Jetski IG Clip: “TMRW MIDNIGHT”

Posted By on August 12, 2020

It looks like we’re getting something new from Drizzy in 24 hours.

Fans are getting themselves together for the ultimate virtual sleepover after Drake made an enigmatic announcement on Instagram. The rapper is known to keep his fans on their toes, more so in recent months as they anticipate the release of his forthcoming album, and this is no different. The Toronto icon shared a brief snippet of a visual to his Instagram page that showed him—we’re assuming it’s him—on a jetski enjoying the waves with a friend in the evening. Producer G-RY, who has worked with the likes of PartyNextDoorand Jay-Z, was tagged in a comment from Hit-Boy that reads, “Song hard asl @g.ryomo .”

All Champagne Papi offered up in the caption was “TMRW MIDNIGHT .” There weren’t any other hints given, not even a preview of audio, so everyone will just have to wait on pins and needles to hear what Drake has cooked up. Some are speculating, naturally, that he’s dropping a track titled “Waves,” while others are wishing on shooting stars that his project will arrive. 

Whatever the case may be, stay tuned as we’ll be on top of the OVO Sound chief’s release. Check out his cryptic video below and share your theories on what Drake has in store.

Via HNHH

