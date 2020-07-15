Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
715
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Drake is having the time of his life on the Caribbean island.

Air Drake has touched down in Barbados and everyone has theories as to why the OVO mogul is visiting the Caribbean island. If you’ve been keeping up with all things drake on social media, then you’d know that Drizzy has been enjoying a bit of fun in the Barbadian sun over the last few days. He’s snapped a few photos in the streets sans mask while sipping cocktails, playing basketball, and taking photos with fans. 

Drake, Rihanna, Barbados
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

However, some have speculated that this recent vacation is not all fun and games for Drake. Some have linked his recent visit to his rumored ex Rihanna because, mysteriously, he was seen posing with his crew in front of her childhood home which is located on Rihanna Drive (name changed in 2017). While there, he signed autographs for fans and didn’t hesitate to pose for pictures with his admirers who were surprised to see a superstar just wandering the streets.

This comes just days ahead of Drake’s double release this Friday, so we can only imagine how all of this ties together. He likes to keep things mysterious, so we’ll have to wait and see what he’s got cooking in the kitchen. Meanwhile, check out a few flicks from Drizzy’s island vacation.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93 525 7
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: ATM
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”
79
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: ATM
79
0
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Wife For “F*ckin’ ‘Round With That Lame B*tch”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
132
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
119
0
Phresher Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Fivio Foreign All The Smoke 2.0
172
0
Problem Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg Don't Be Mad At Me (Remix)
132
0
Jeru The Damaja POWER
146
0
Jay Worthy Feat. Krayzie Bone & Shlohmo Ride
225
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. MF Doom & Cam O'Bi Cookie Chips
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
159
0
City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
582
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”