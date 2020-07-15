Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home

Air Drake has touched down in Barbados and everyone has theories as to why the OVO mogul is visiting the Caribbean island. If you’ve been keeping up with all things drake on social media, then you’d know that Drizzy has been enjoying a bit of fun in the Barbadian sun over the last few days. He’s snapped a few photos in the streets sans mask while sipping cocktails, playing basketball, and taking photos with fans.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

However, some have speculated that this recent vacation is not all fun and games for Drake. Some have linked his recent visit to his rumored ex Rihanna because, mysteriously, he was seen posing with his crew in front of her childhood home which is located on Rihanna Drive (name changed in 2017). While there, he signed autographs for fans and didn’t hesitate to pose for pictures with his admirers who were surprised to see a superstar just wandering the streets.

This comes just days ahead of Drake’s double release this Friday, so we can only imagine how all of this ties together. He likes to keep things mysterious, so we’ll have to wait and see what he’s got cooking in the kitchen. Meanwhile, check out a few flicks from Drizzy’s island vacation.