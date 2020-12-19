Rap Basement

Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Have Heat On The Way: Listen To A Snippet

Posted By on December 19, 2020

Drakeo The Ruler reveals that he has new music with Drake in the cut for his next project.

Drakeo The Ruler’s been one of the most promising rappers out of the West Coast over the past few years. His charismatic flow, quick-witted wordplay, and general presence on the mic earned him praise across the board. However, his legal issues have prevented him from truly taking his career to new heights. He beat a murder case before prosecutors re-opened the case, again. Fortunately, he was offered a plea deal for time served and he’s back in action.

Who better to welcome Drakeo back into the fold than the biggest rapper in the game? Drakeo took to Instagram last night where he revealed that he and Drake have a collaboration on the way on his next project, The Truth Hurts. On top of that, he gave fans a bit of insight on what to expect from the track. West Coast bass pulses through the production as Drizzy delivers some melodious flows.

While Drake’s prowess to go #1 without effort has been tested throughout 2020, it seems like this record could very well earn Drakeo his first top 10 record. That’s not to say Drakeo wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that on his own but evidently, the Drake feature still holds weight, even as people debate about the effects of the Drizzy stimulus package.

Evidently, Drizzy’s been keeping his ear to the streets. But with Certified Lover Boy set to drop next month, perhaps we’ll hear Drakeo pop up on the tracklist. 

Even from behind bars, Drakeo The Ruler has consistently released new music by any means necessary. Earlier this year, he dropped off Free Drakeo as he awaited trial, and then, he dropped Thank You For Using GTL which was recorded over the jail phone. Most recently, he offered We Know The Truth shortly after his release.

 An innovative mind, we can’t wait to hear what he has up his sleeve in the coming year. Check out the snippet with Drake below. 

Via HNHH

