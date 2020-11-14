Drake’s “30 Hours” Reference Track For Kanye West Surfaces With New Snippet

Drake and Kanye West haven’t been on good terms for a while but that may have changed. The OVO camp did send some CLB gear to Kanye and while neither party has necessarily addressed making amends, it seems like a promising enough sign that they’ve amended their relationship.



From “Find Your Love” to “Father Stretch My Hands,” the pair have a high success rate whenever they link up. We know that Drake did ghostwriting on the project, though it’s unclear to what extent. What we do know is that he did actually work on “30 Hours” and had a reference track in the cut. Though an official release of it will never see the light of day, a snippet did surface on the Internet earlier this year. Now, another snippet of the record has surfaced in slightly better quality, courtesy of the folks over at only files. According to HHNM, the song is currently up for sale for $1,400 in a situation that bears similarities to the Jay Electronica leak earlier this fall.

Drake‘s previously addressed his involvement on the song, namely on “Duppy Freestyle,” rapping, “Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me / I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.”

We aren’t able to share the snippet here but it’s floating around the internet if you dig deep enough.

