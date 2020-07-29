Drake’s Album Is 90 Percent Done

This year was supposed to be a big one for hip-hop, with rumored releases from J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake in the pipeline. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic left the world in shambles, with the music industry taking a heavy hit as a result. With the ability to properly mount a tour officially tossed out the window, many artists have been left playing the waiting game, a change that might end up having a positive effect on the rap music being produced; now, artists can forget about rapid turnaround and instead take their time, hopefully leading to some timeless material.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Drake has been hard at work on his follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion, an album that many criticized as being overloaded and underwhelming — despite boasting a few notable standouts for those willing to take the plunge. Yesterday, longtime Drake associate and engineer OVO Noel took to Instagram to provide an update on the project, confirming that the untitled release is actually ninety-percent complete. The revelation arrives with a small caveat, however.

“Ya’ll gonna have to wait on the last 10%,” he writes, with a digital shrug. Though information on what the pair have been cooking is scarce, Drizzy has openly spoken of his excitement surrounding his next release — it’s only a matter of time before we see this one landing, even with a wait attached. Perhaps October should be expected, given the association and all. Are you excited to see this one land?