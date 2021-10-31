Rap Basement

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Expected To Return To No.1 On Charts

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is expected to return to number one on the charts, this week.

Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy is expected to spend its fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Hits Daily Double. The project is expected to sell 73,513 copies, a 12% decrease from last week, when it was beat out by Young Thug’s Punk.

In second, will be country music star Morgan Wallen with Dangerous: The Double Album. Doja Cat‘s Planet Her should come in at number three with 41,297 sales. Oliva Rodrigo’s Sour and Youngboy Never Broke Again‘s Sincerely Kentrell will round out the top five with 37,856 and 37,781 respectfully. Thug’s Punk is expected to fall all the way down to eighth with 33,810 units sold, a 63% dropoff.

Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Certified Lover Boy originally debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 back in September with a colossal 613,000 equivalent units sold. Since then, its bounced in and out of first place on the charts.

Drake recently put forth his new project for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. Additionally, he submitted the track “Way 2 Sexy” for Best Rap Performance, “Girls Want Girls” for Best Melodic Rap Performance, and “No Friends in the Industry” for Best Rap Song.

He opted not to submit for Record of the Year nor Song of the Year.

[Via]
Via HNHH

