Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
26
0
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1284
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back

Posted By on January 20, 2021

Drake reveals his new album “CLB” won’t be dropping this month.

The talk of the town since January 1st was when we’d be receiving a new album from Drake. The rapper’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy was announced last summer with a fall update revealing that it would be set to drop in January. Rumors of the release date have hit the net while songs from the project have been leaking. Yet Drake‘s been relatively quiet. Even in the past few days of chatter, the rapper hasn’t said much, simply indicating that he was still working on it.

Unfortunately, it seems that Drake won’t be pulling through this month as promised. The rapper hit Instagram with a message to his fans, breaking the bad news that its release has been pushed back. “I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

The fact that there wasn’t even a timeline on when we could expect it isn’t promising. However, if Drake is holding the release of his album off until later on this year, maybe we’ll at least be able to be outside to enjoy it. Interestingly enough, Drake’s message arrived just a day after an apparent tweet from Charlie Puth’s Twitter account announced that Drake’s album would drop on Friday.

Check out Drizzy’s message below. Are you disappointed Drake’s not dropping this month? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
146 525 11
0
Post Malone’s Manager Promises “Special Things” For This Year
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
26
0
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
146
0
Post Malone’s Manager Promises “Special Things” For This Year
344
0
6LACK Reacts To LeBron James Butchering His Lyrics
132
0
Russ Celebrates Major Radio Accomplishment
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joey Bada$$ Let It Breathe
66
0
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Feat. A.F.R.O. Far Out Bar Out
119
0
Deb Never Someone Else
93
0
The Roots Feat. Cody ChesnuTT The Seed 2.0
79
0
Macklemore Trump's Over Freestyle
79
0
Soulja Boy Zaza
212
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
265
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
1
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake’s “CLB” Release Date Pushed Back
A$AP Rocky Debuts New Grill With Canary Diamonds & Real Flowers Inside
Post Malone’s Manager Promises “Special Things” For This Year