Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week

Posted By on July 19, 2020

Headie One readies the release of “Only You Freestyle” ft. Drake.

It looks like we’re really entering OVO Season right now. Drake‘s been ramping up the hype for the release of his follow-up to Scorpion which could very well be arriving by the end of the summer. At least, that’s why he’s led us to believe. It was only a few days ago when he dropped off two new singles as part of DJ Khaled‘s album rollout for Khaled Khaled. “Greece” and “Popstar” will undoubtedly be anthems for the remainder of the summer but it looks like Drizzy is keeping the ball rolling with even more music.

Drizzy’s appreciation for UK’s music scene isn’t a secret. He’s constantly shown love to the UK time and time again over the years. He’s worked with Giggs, as well as Skepta, though it appears he’s now readying a new collab with one of the leaders of the UK Drill scene, Headie One. Headie hit Twitter to announce his upcoming collaboration with Drake, “Only You Freestyle” will be dropping tomorrow at 9 p.m. GMT.

A clip of the music video being shot surfaced the web earlier this year, though it’s unclear if the visuals will arrive alongside the song itself. Either way, it looks like we’ll be blessed with the long awaited Headie One x Drizzy collaboration tomorrow night. Check the cover art below. 

Via HNHH

