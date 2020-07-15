Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
66
0
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
728
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake’s “Greece” Dropping On Friday With DJ Khaled’s 2-Song Release

Posted By on July 15, 2020

DJ Khaled announce “Greece” and “Popstar” with Drake drops this week.

It looks like DJ Khaled really has plans to take over the summer. Over the past few months, DJ Khaled has been getting ready to drop his forthcoming album which he recently revealed will be called Khaled Khaled. As he officially kicks off the campaign for the project, he announced that he’s officially tapped Drake for the lead singles, though he didn’t reveal too much besides that.

Now, Drake and DJ Khaled took to Instagram to reveal the cover arts for both singles, “Greece” and “Popstar.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Greece” ever since the rapper teased the single on Instagram Live. In the last two weeks, he’s hinted towards releasing it, though no one expected it to arrive this soon. 

“SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!” Khaled wrong alongside the cover art to “Pop Star.” Perhaps we get dancehall papi for this one.

MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP!! #FANLUV I DONT DO SIDE A AND SIDE B With WTB X OVO ITS SIDE A AND SIDE A,” Khaled added along with the cover art to “Greece.”

Do not be surprised if Drake reigns supreme on the Billboard Hot 100, once again, following the release of these two singles. “Greece” and “Popstar” drops Friday at 12 a.m. EST.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
66 525 5
0
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
66
0
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
106
0
Kelly Rowland Recalls “Torture” Of Getting Constantly Compared To Beyoncé
93
0
21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode” Revels In Its Sin Four Years Later
79
0
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Twice In The Foot
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom Get Paid
0
0
Kenny Mason Feat. Deante Hitchcock Give
106
0
Kyle Feat. Tyga & Johnny Yukon Money Now
119
0
THEY. Feat. Tinashe Play Fight
79
0
Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Feat. Virgil Abloh SHOES
79
0
ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
199
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Freddie Gibbs Feat. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” Video
79
0
Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021
Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More
Kelly Rowland Recalls “Torture” Of Getting Constantly Compared To Beyoncé