HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Drake’s Label Sparks Album Speculation On Twitter

Posted By on October 2, 2020

Republic Records and Universal Music Group both posted cryptic pictures of Drake, with some speculating that his album could be coming soon.

Is this the month that we finally receive Drake‘s new album Certified Lover Boy?

The follow-up to this year’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes has been teased at length by Drake and his associates. The artist has been sending his Nike-branded album merch to anybody who’s anybody and, from the looks of it, Certified Lover Boy could finally be dropping this month.

While we’re waiting on confirmation from the artist himself, two of his record labels have just come through with massive hints that it could be a big month for the superstar. In addition to his new features on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s album, as well as his contribution to Bryson Tiller’s new project, Republic Records and Universal Music Group seem to be teasing something in store for Drake this month.


Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The founder of October’s Very Own, it would make total sense for Drake to release an album this month, possibly on his birthday. With October 24 still a few weeks away, Republic and UMG have started to tease a takeover from Drizzy Drake before Halloween, both sharing cryptic posts about him possibly releasing this month. 

“Waking up on #October1st like,” wrote Republic, sharing a GIF of Drake slowly rising from a pool of water. UMG also shared a picture of the artist, writing the caption, “OCTOBER’S VERY OWN”.

While they’re not outwardly saying anything of note, it can’t just be coincidental that both of Drake’s backing labels had something to say once October began.

Do you think Drake is dropping this month?

Via HNHH

