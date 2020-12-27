Rap Basement

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Covered By Bill Murray & Jenny Lewis

December 27, 2020

Drizzy gets the Murray treatment.

If you need a good well-meant Christmas laugh, look no further than Bill Murray and Jenny Lewis. The two long-time friends seem to enjoy having jam sessions together, creating some very folksy sounding stuff. They brought this “folksy” sound over to a cover of Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” this holiday weekend, and fans can’t get enough of their performance. 

In a clip posted to social media, Murray calmly plays the drums while Lewis strums on the guitar and croons out Drake’s chorus. “Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby / I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby / We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby.” The words sound funny over the artsy cover. Murray and Lewis collaborated in the past on Sofia Coppola-directed special A Very Murray Christmas in 2015.

The original track features Lil Durk, who famously dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine during his verse. “Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club, ’cause we do not listen to rats” Durk spits. Check out Murray and Lewis doing their thing… we wonder if Drake saw this yet.

Via HNHH

